SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Back in April, a school bond issue in Ash Grove failed by a handful of votes. Now, a Greene County judge has ordered those ballots be recounted by hand.

Three different county clerks are involved since Ash Grove’s district expands into Greene, Dade and Lawrence counties.

The bond issue, known as “Proposition K.I.D.S.,” would have allocated $9.3 million to improve outdated facilities, expand classroom space and build a new gymnasium. As FOX 49 reported earlier in 2023, the district has been forced to lease mobile homes to hold some classes due to a growing student population.

Results from election night show 56.7 percent of voters chose yes, but the measure needed 57 percent approval in order to pass.