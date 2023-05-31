SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After six days of a bench trial, it is now up to a judge to decide the fate of a former Missouri State University instructor accused of murder.

Edward Gutting, who taught history and classical languages at MSU from 2011 to 2016, is accused of stabbing former MSU history professor Marc Cooper to death.

Prosecutors want a murder conviction, while the defense wants Gutting to be found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

During closing arguments this afternoon, the defense says six doctors agreed Gutting was mentally ill. They all said symptoms of his schizophrenia wax and wane.

The prosecution got the last word, arguing Gutting showed deliberation before the killing when he drove to the Coopers’ house, taking a chef knife with him and stabbing Cooper over 40 times.

Prosecutors said while Gutting suffers from schizophrenia, he still knew what he was doing was wrong.

The judge plans to deliver the verdict Friday, June 2, at 11 a.m.