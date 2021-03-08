Jordan Valley Community Health Center will host vaccine clinic with Moderna and J & J doses

HOLLISTER, MO- Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Hollister will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, March 9 that will feature both the first doses of Moderna and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The Clinic’s manager, Megan Brown said she was surprised by how many people asked to receive Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine compare to the first dose of Moderna.

“So we almost have all of our spots of the Johnson & Johnson full, which was surprising to us,” said Brown. “I think I was expecting more of the people wanting the two-dose since that is what’s been available thus far, but I think a lot of our patients are getting excited about the opportunity for a one-dose and then good to go. So we have about half of our spots open for Moderna right now, but we are almost full at our Johnson & Johnson.”

Another COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled for tomorrow in Monett by the Barry County Health Department. The health department director, David Compton, said this clinic was almost canceled since they have only registered a few hundred patients and are carrying nearly one-thousand doses.

“Legitimately, I could still take another 5 or 6 hundred to be registered tomorrow,” said Compton. “But we’ve decided to go ahead with the clinic mostly because we feel very strongly that we need to make sure that those people who are registered get their vaccine tomorrow.”