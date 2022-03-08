UPDATE: The Jasper County Coroner has confirmed that one officer and the suspect from Tuesday’s shooting died from their injuries. Jasper County Coroner Randy Nance could not release the names of those who died because of the sensitive nature of the situation.

As for the other two officers, The Joplin Police Department said one is in critical condition and the other is in serious but stable condition.

JOPLIN, Mo. — A shooting today in Joplin involving multiple police officers being shot is now in the hands of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

It’s a rough day for Joplin, in fact, the kind of crime scene that Joplin hasn’t seen in decades.

It all started with a call to the police around 1:22 this afternoon. The caller reported a disturbance in the area of the Buckle store near 4th and Range Line.

Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, but he shot two officers and fled in a stolen patrol car.

The suspect then wrecked the patrol car near 9th and Connecticut and fled on foot.

The suspect fired shots at officers again and injured one.

A responding officer fired at the suspect and struck him.

The Assistant Chief says three officers were injured and transported for medical treatment, as well as the suspect. Police said there is no danger to the general public.

The word has spread and Senator Bill White was calling for a moment of silence in the Senate this afternoon in the wake of these shots fired.

Also online, a group is calling for a vigil tonight to get together as a community at 7:00 P.M. in Cunningham Park.

We will be following this with the latest updates as they become available.