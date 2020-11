This photo is courtesy of KODE

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department has identified the driver who was killed in a crash on a bridge in Joplin, Missouri on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Lauren Safley, 31, was hit after crossing the center line and colliding with a Joplin School District utility van head-on.

The passenger in the vehicle with Safley was first reported with non-life-threatening injuries, but JPD have changed those injuries to critical/serious condition.

The crash is still under investigation.