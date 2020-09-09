Joplin man is dead after single-vehicle accident

JOPLIN, Mo. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident that happened on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday at 5:17 p.m. a driver and passenger were heading southbound on Reinmiller Road, three miles south of Joplin when the single-vehicle accident occurred. MSHP reports that the crash happened as the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road then returned to the roadway. They then started skidding and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a ditch and overturned killing the passenger, Jose Gonzales, 33. Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver suffered minor injuries and both were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident according to MSHP.

The car was totaled and next of kin have been notified.

MSHP reports that the driver was not tested for alcohol at the scene due to injuries.