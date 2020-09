GRANBY, Mo. — A Joplin man is dead after being ejected from their vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at 9:28 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Coy Walker, 20, was heading northbound on Route M when he traveled off the roadway collided with a utility pole and overturned, according to MSHP. He was not wearing a safety device and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.