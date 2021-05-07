John Deere hiring event set for this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– John Deere will be hosting a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 8.

The event will be held at the Reman located at 4500 East Mustard Way in Springfield. Reman supervisors and Human Resources representative will be present to discuss available positions such as electronics technicians, assemblers, disassemblers, warehouse workers, and more.

Previous experience is not required for most roles, but the company is interested in applicants who have prior electronics, powertrain, drivetrain, hydraulics, mechanic, or maintenance experience in a manufacturing setting.

John Deere Reman offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes:

An HDHP Health Insurance plan available the first of the month following the date of hire

Short-term disability coverage

Long-term disability coverage

Pension

401k

Yearly short-term incentive bonus based on company-wide performance

Paid time off between Christmas and New Year’s Day

Tuition reimbursement

Generous vacation package

Starting dates for jobs are negotiable and will begin as early as late May and run through early September.

Anyone who can’t make the career fair can apply by clicking here.