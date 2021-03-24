Job market “getting a big shot in the arm” from new and expanding businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — What seemed like a challenge at the start of the pandemic is now becoming a thing of the past.

As more companies come to the Ozarks, the job market continues to grow.

“The local economy is getting a big shot in the arm with these companies who are choosing to locate here for the first time, but also the companies who are here that are choosing to expand,” Katherine Trombetta the spokesperson for Missouri Job Center said.

John Deere Reman in Springfield has about 400 employees right now, and with its new expansion, it will add 130 more.

“We started the business in 1998 or so, and it’s been very successful for us,” General Manager of John Deere Reman, Jena Holtberg-Benge said. “Not only is Springfield central to most of our customers from a logistics perspective, but it’s also a great place to find some great, quality people. So I think we’ve been really successful at growing the business as a result.”

John Deere’s drive train and hydraulic business are moving to the company’s headquarters here in town.

Holtberg-Benge says people who are interested in this line of work can go to deere-dot-com slash careers.

The company expects the transition to be complete by the end of October, so the number of job openings will change over time.

John Deere is just one of many companies expanding in the Ozarks.

Trombetta mentioned Springfield Remanufacturing Corporation, 3M Springfield and Hy-Vee, which is building a new store on East Sunshine Street.

New companies coming to town include BigShots Golf, Amazon and Costco.

“It is definitely a job-seekers market right now,” Trombetta said. “We have a number of large employers, especially those who are hiring large numbers of people. We have probably six or seven companies that we’re working with right now in the area that need anywhere from 50-200 employees within the next six months.”

Just recently, a new TRACKER boat facility opened in Bolivar. The expansion created 250 manufacturing jobs.

Trombetta says the Job Center is planning to hold a drive-thru hiring event in April.

Details haven’t been finalized yet.