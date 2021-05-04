Jewish Community Center shooter Frazier Glenn Cross dies in Kansas prison

El Dorado, Kan. (WDAF) — Frazier Glenn Cross, Jr. died Monday, May 3, 2021, while in the El Dorado Correctional Facility near Wichita.

Cross was convicted in 2015, on capital murder, attempted murder, assault, and other related crimes after a shooting spree killed three people on the Jewish Community Center Campus.

It’s believed that Cross died of natural causes, but an autopsy is planned.

In March, Cross asked the Kansas Supreme Court to overturn his death sentence, saying he should not have been allowed him to represent himself at trial.

Miller testified during trial that he drove to the Kansas City area in April 2014 to kill Jews before he died. He said at the time that he didn’t expect to live long because he had chronic emphysema.

He ambushed and killed William Corporon, 69, and Corporon’s 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood, at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, Kansas. He then shot 53-year-old Terri LaManno at the nearby Village Shalom retirement center.

All of his victims were Christians.

Cross lived in Aurora, Missouri at the time of the shooting.