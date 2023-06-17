CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Kansas teenagers were seriously hurt in a jet ski crash on Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:23 p.m. on June 16 near the seven mile mark of the Big Niangua.

A 15-year-old boy from Derby, Kansas was riding a 2020 Sea-Doo jet ski and crashed into the side of a 2021 Sea-Doo jet ski ridden by a 16-year-old boy from Rose Hill, Kansas. The crash threw both riders into the water.

Both riders were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.