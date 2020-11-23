Jenifer Abreu and Joe Murano take on two professional competitive eaters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– You know what they say about breakfast. It’s the most important meal of the day. Maybe that’s why Joe Murano and Jenifer Abreu recently made an effort to scarf down as many donut holes as possible within 30 seconds.

Or maybe it was an attempt to best Randy Santel and Katina DeJarnett, two competitive eaters who stopped by the show on Monday.

Santel is a local. He’s a proud Missouri State University alum. DeJarnett is originally from Spokane, Washington. She got into the field of competitive eating juts over a year ago.

How do you become a competitive eater? Check out this interview with Santel and DeJarnett from Nov. 23, 2020.