Jasper and McDonald Counties report first COVID-19 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Both McDonald County and Jasper County have announced their first COVID-19 deaths.

According to a Facebook post from the McDonald County Health Department, the patient who died was 51-years-old and had no underlying health issues.

“We are facing extraordinary circumstances and continue to urge everyone to maintain physical distancing and wear face masks in public spaces. COVID 19 is in our communities and being spread by individuals who don’t even know they have it. At this time, we are discouraging any social gatherings,” the post states.

The Jasper County Health Department also announced its first COVID-19 death Wednesday. According to a press release, the patient was a man in his 70’s and tested positive for the virus on June 10.

The Jasper County Health Department is also urging residents to take preventative actions to prevent the spread.