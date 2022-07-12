SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Investigators have determined that two men found dead of gunshot wounds in a Springfield cemetery in January were the victims of a murder-suicide.

The two men were Mark D. Young, 38, and Justin S. Baker, 46. Detectives found that Baker and Young had been living together before the shooting.

Around 1:23 p.m. on Jan. 31 of 2022, the Springfield Police Department was called to the National Cemetery on East Seminole Street to look into a report of two males who had apparently died of gunshot wounds.

Today, July 12, SPD released a press release announcing the homicide unit had completed their work on the case and closed it, determining the deaths to be the result of a murder-suicide. No other information was given.

SPD is not looking for any suspects and there is no danger to the public, according to their press release.