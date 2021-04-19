Jan Horton, CFO’s first employee and first president, dies at 87

Community Foundation of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Community Foundation of the Ozarks announced that Jan Horton, the CFO’s first employee, and first president, died on Sunday, April 18. She was 87.

According to a post on CFO’s Facebook page, Horton joined the CFO in 1988 as Executive Director and in 1993 was named president of the all-volunteer organization. Horton served as president until her retirement in 2003.

When Horton first joined CFO, the foundation’s assets were $1.7 million. However, when she left 15 years later the assets had climbed to $52.5 million.

CFO is now the region’s largest public charitable foundation with assets exceeding $370 million and affiliate foundations in more than 50 communities.

