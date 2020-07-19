James River Church volunteers spend weekend fixing up schools in Springfield, Joplin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Volunteers from James River Church are spending the weekend fixing up schools in Springfield and Joplin.

It’s part of a partnership between Southwest Missouri Schools and James River Church.

It’s called “Project Partnership” and it exists to help local school systems with projects that might not be included in regular maintenance schedules or budgets.

On Friday, July 17, volunteers spent hours cleaning, painting, building and landscaping at four schools in Joplin.

And on Saturday they moved to Reed Middle School and Bowerman Elementary in Springfield.

David Lindell is the pastor at James River Church.

“James River Church has a real passion to reach into our community, to love on the community, to really care and shine the light of Christ in any way we can,” Lindell said. “For us, this is a tangible way to do that. So for us, Reed was a great opportunity to show the love of Christ to the teachers and the principal here, as well as the many families that are a part of this community.”

This is the 22nd year of “Project Partnership.”