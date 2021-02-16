“It’s not good for anybody… man or beast.”; How the Dickerson Park Zoo is keeping the animals warm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Dickerson Park Zoo has been closed due to the cold weather. Luckily for the animals, every animal has an indoor facility where they can stay warm.

“When you reach this kind of cold, it’s not good for anybody, man or beast,” says Joey Powell, the marketing and public relations director of the Dickerson Park Zoo. She says the animals are doing fine and that the zoo has taken extra precautions to ensure animals that require certain temperature needs are well taken care of.

The zoo has installed fans and generators in each building to help regulate the temperature. Zookeepers and the maintenance crew have been regularly checking heat, pipes, and each animal’s general status.

“The zoo is almost 100 years old. So imagine having a 100-year-old house full of animals and you can imagine the work that requires,” Powell says. The zoo falls under the same category as the hospitals and jail in terms of the rolling blackout power issues. So the animals are safe, but even if they were to lose power, the zoo does have backup generators.

As for the animals, it is far too cold for the majority of the animals to come out of the warm shelters. Although some do like the cold, such as lions, otters, and tigers, it seems to be too cold for them though there is one exception.

“The peacocks will always be out! They roam the zoo on any given day, and they have access to indoor locations. They are up running around.”