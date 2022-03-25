SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Homeowners are pushing back about a proposed home development in Southeast Springfield called Reed Cottages. It’s a proposed 22 single family home development off of South Reed Avenue.

“It’s currently a blighted structure, they historically park ten to 15 trailers on the lot, and it’s just a house in disrepair,” Reed Cottages Development Team Member Riley Shantz said. “We continually looked at the site and thought we could do something better with it.”

Reed Cottages would sit on a five acre lot. Each home would sit on a roughly 3800 square feet. Shantz said this is what Springfield needs. But nearby neighbors disagree.

“I live in the house adjacent to this proposed development. I’m opposed to it for a lot of reasons,” Craig Bills said. “They call it a cluster development. It’s really does not qualify for a cluster development for a lot of reasons, mainly because the city planning and zoning has twelve points of criteria to make it a cluster development, and they have not been able to meet that. It’s a lot of houses in a small area, very on character for this development or for this area. It’s too many homes in a small area, in a neighborhood that doesn’t have that, that kind of density.”

Bills said many neighbors agree this isn’t the area for these single family homes.

“I picked this area because the houses are spread apart,” Dan Losco said. He lives in the Olde Ivy subdivision across from the proposed cluster development. “Where I used to live. Houses are very close together. It becomes very uncomfortable. Nobody wants to reach out their window and shake hands with their neighbor. If you go door to door in Old Ivy, where I live, you will find over 95% of the people are against this being built.”

On Monday, several Olde Ivy neighbors spoke in front of city council to share their concerns. Bills and Losco were apart of the group sharing their opposition. City council will revisit the development at the April 4 council meeting.