SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Amid a substitute teacher shortage, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill that makes it easier for people to take up the profession.

People who wanted to become substitute teachers in Missouri used to be required to have 60 college credit hours. As of June of this year, the state will only require applicants to have 36 college credit hours. People can also take a 20-hour training course instead of college credits if they have their high school diploma.

In addition to this change, retired teachers can now substitute without affecting their retirement allowance. Earlier this summer, the governor approved a minimum teacher salary increase that raised the base salary from $25,000 to $38,000.

This is the second time in two years the governor has signed bills to make it easier to be a substitute teacher. Springfield Public Schools will open their doors to students on Aug. 22 for the 2022-2023 school year.

People interested in becoming substitute teachers can sign up through the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website.