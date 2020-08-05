Is the Postal Service ready for mail-in voting come November

WASHINGTON, D.C.– The November election is just 3 months away and Michigan Senator Gary Peters points to reports of long-delayed mail at the U.S. Postal Service.

He says major budget-cutting by the President’s newly-appointed Postmaster General is already causing problems. Peters says these delays must be fixed before millions of Americans vote by mail come November.

“We need to look into this and investigate exactly what’s happening,” Peters, a Democrat, said.

Democrats on the House Oversight committee are now demanding the Postmaster General appear for a hearing to explain new policy changes. The Postal Service has defended the changes, arguing it’s been losing money for decades and must build a more “stable” and “cost-efficient” business.

“I know there needs to be reforms there needs to be cost savings that’s fine but they can not compromise the efficient delivery to rural Missouri,” Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said.

Hawley says now is not the time for delays, adding that it is, “vital that those absentee ballots get to them on time.”

On Wednesday, Democratic leadership met with the Postmaster.

Democrats want $25 billion in the next relief bill to prop up the Postal Service. So far, Republicans aren’t biting.