Investigation into a Christian County police chase ending in Springfield

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.– One person is in custody after leading Christian County Deputies on a chase Thursday, April 15.

The pursuit began after police made contact with a female suspect in Christian County. According to police, the suspect assaulted an officer and shots were fired.

The chase ended in Springfield, where Christian County Deputies requested assistance from Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies. Deputies performed several Tactical Vehicle Intervention maneuvers on the suspect before the vehicle came to a stop near the intersection of Campbell and Portland in Springfield.

According to the report, the suspect suffered non-threatening injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and the officers involved did not sustain serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Critical Incident Team (SCIT) has been requested to investigate.

This is an ongoing investigation.