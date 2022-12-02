LICKING, Mo. — This morning, an inmate at the South Central Correctional Center died, making him the 12th prisoner to die in the center this year.

At 6:14 a.m. on Dec. 2, Waymond Williams was pronounced dead. Williams was a 60-year-old from Jackson County who was serving a seven-year sentence for second-degree domestic assault. He began serving his time on May 17, 2022.

According to a press release from the State of Missouri Department of Corrections, an autopsy will be conducted.

Several of the 12 prisoners to die this year overdosed on a drug mixture containing fentanyl and xylazine. No announcement of the cause of Williams’ death has been made.