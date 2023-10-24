JOPLIN, Mo. — Several cows had to be euthanized after they were injured in an accident on I-44 near Joplin.

According to the Joplin Police Department, the accident happened around 1 p.m. on Oct. 23 when an eastbound semi loaded with cattle sideswiped another semi-truck that was parked on the shoulder of I-44.

The cattle hauler lost control. When the truck came to a stop, JPD said cattle were loose on the road.

Some of the animals were euthanized due to the severity of their injuries. JPD said it did not know exactly how many cows were put down or how many were on the trailer.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to the scene to assist with traffic and said both of the eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for at least 30 minutes.

JPD added that crews were at the scene for somewhere between three and five hours.

Neither driver was injured in the crash.