BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — An infant and woman from St. Louis are dead after a crash near Monett on Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Subaru Legacy, driven by a 36-year-old man from St. Louis, was headed south on State Highway 97 at the U.S. Highway 60 intersection, just three miles west of Monett.

The crash happened at around 9:20 p.m. when the 36-year-old driver failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of an eastbound Chevy Silverado pickup truck. MSHP said both vehicles went off the side of the road after the impact.

A one-year-old child and a woman in the car were pronounced dead on scene. The driver and another passenger, a three-year-old child, were taken to a hospital in Joplin.

The driver of the Silverado was not injured.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 93rd and 94th fatalities for 2023.