Increasing complaints bring a new snow plan to KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Days after snow fell onto the roads of the Kansas City Metro, many residents complained streets were still snow packed.

City Manager Brian Platt said the Kansas City Office of Public Works received hundreds of complaints after the New Year snowstorm.

After evaluating the response to the storm, city officials said they now have a plan to make cleanup efforts better.

“It’s something that we’ve never really done as well as we could,” Platt said. “It’s something we have an opportunity to do better.”

Platt said he witnessed several vehicles struggling through the last batch of snow that fell over the metro.

He said the City looks forward to receiving fewer complaints about snow packed residential areas. Some residents however, say they are not convinced.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” Waldo resident Robert Walker said. “They don’t plow back in the neighborhoods, we wear it off.”

Platt said next time city crews will continue to work, until all roads are clear. The plan, Platt said, includes several key tasks including 24-hour work crews, the addition of overnight shifts to clear residential roads, and utilizing more trucks.

He added that the aggressive approach is one of his top priorities as City Manager.

Walker said until then, he will continue to use his own snow clearing tactics.

“I’m awfully glad I have a four-wheel drive,” Walker said.

Platt encourages residents to call 311 with any complaints following winter weather. You can also check snowplow updates on kcmo.gov.

The City said they are working to make sure these roads are safer, but homeowners in particular are responsible for cleanup too.

It’s required that homeowners clear their sidewalks for open access for pedestrians.