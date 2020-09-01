“In an effort to provide transparency to our community,” Willard Schools launches COVID-19 dashboard

WILLARD, Mo.– Schools are back in session. Guardians everywhere are worried about the possibility of their student contracting COVID-19. That’s why Willard schools launched an online COVID-19 dashboard, where the school’s current case count can be viewed 24/7.

Three basic criteria are provided in bold black boxes on the School District’s “Health and Safety” page:

Current Cases

Overall Active Percentage

Total Cases 2020-2021

Below those three primary figures, Willard lists it’s total student enrollment, total staff count, and total head count within the district.

The district reported 6 active cases as of September 1, 2020. Those six cases are all that have been reported by the district so far this school year.