“In an effort to provide transparency to our community,” Willard Schools launches COVID-19 dashboard

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WILLARD, Mo.– Schools are back in session. Guardians everywhere are worried about the possibility of their student contracting COVID-19. That’s why Willard schools launched an online COVID-19 dashboard, where the school’s current case count can be viewed 24/7.

Three basic criteria are provided in bold black boxes on the School District’s “Health and Safety” page:

  • Current Cases
  • Overall Active Percentage
  • Total Cases 2020-2021

Below those three primary figures, Willard lists it’s total student enrollment, total staff count, and total head count within the district.

The district reported 6 active cases as of September 1, 2020. Those six cases are all that have been reported by the district so far this school year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now