“I’m sick and tired of it”, Protesters march across Springfield, MO after death of George Floyd

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A crowd of people made its way to the front steps of Springfield’s Historic Courthouse Friday, protesting racial injustice in response to the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died on Monday, May 25, 2020, after being taken into police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In a video taken from the scene of the arrest, you can see one officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

“Today, we’re just bringing people together to make our voices heard about the unjust killings that’ve been going on,” Ra Calloway, the march’s organizer, told Ozarks First photojournalist Tim Leimkuhler.

Many gathered downtown at Springfield’s Park Central Square, most wearing masks and carrying signs. Together, the protesters made their way across Springfield’s Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. From there, they gathered around the steps of old city hall and chanted George Floyd’s name.

Other chants included “Black Lives Matter,” “I can’t breathe,” and “No justice, no peace.”

