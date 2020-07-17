Illusions Gentlemen’s Club closed, Owner pleads guilty to criminal charges

NIXA, Mo. — Illusions, a gentleman’s club in Nixa, is now closed. The closure stems from various illegal operations discovered during a years-long investigation conducted by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Christian County Prosecuting Attorney Amy Fite, one of the club’s owners, Craig Winchell, pleaded guilty to a number of criminal charges including:

Illegally operating a sexually-oriented business

Maintaining a public nuisance

Failing to register Illusions as a fictitious business

Sheriff Brad Cole says he and his team of deputies spent hours investigating the club, mainly through undercover techniques and search warrants, all of which have been in the works since 2019.

“The main action that we took ultimately was undercover operations, and sending deputies in to film those activities as they were going on,” said Cole. ” We served search warrants and gathered evidence from the search warrants.”

When asked what qualified as an illegal operation within a legal, sexually-oriented business, the Christian County Prosecutor used physical contact with a nude or semi-nude worker and alcohol violations as examples.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of the people who worked on this case,” said Cole.” They spent time away from their families to make our community safer.”

View the live press conference below: