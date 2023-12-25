LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — An Illinois woman is dead after a Sunday evening crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

A 2010 Ford Fusion was headed south on State Highway H at the city limit of Friestatt when the driver failed to negotiate a sharp curve, running off the road and hitting an abandoned house.

Mary L. Smith, 70, of Dupo, Illinois, died at the scene. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 142nd fatality in 2023.