PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — Several crashes on I-44 near Phelps County have caused drivers to be at a stand-still for hours.

One crash involved a tractor-trailer flipping over. That crash happened near eastbound at Crawford and Phelps county line around 4 a.m. Crews have been working for hours to move the tractor-trailer to the median.

Other crashes are causing traffic to be backed up to Sullivan.

According to Sgt. Mike Mitchell, these crashes are being caused by drivers going too fast on the icy roadways. He urges drivers to slow down if they need to travel today but recommends people to stay home if they can.

Drivers are recommended to use alternative routes until the roadways can be cleared.