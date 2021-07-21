Iberia man charged in relation to Lake Ozark shooting

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A second person has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a Lake Ozark bar on July 15, 2021.

Court documents state Daniel Kurtzeborn, 39, of Iberia, Missouri, is facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm for having a weapon during the shooting and a melee at the Casa Blanca bar.

Kurtzeborn is not allowed to have a firearm due to being a convicted felon, according to a probable cause statement.

Tonka Way-Con Ponder, 50, is also facing charges for first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to the statement, motorcycle club members of the Mongols Motorcycle Club and the Galloping Goose and Midwest Drifter clubs got into a fight in front of the Casa Blanca about 6:45 p.m.

During the fight, a Mongols member police identify as B.C. attempted to hit Ponder with his motorcycle helmet.

Ponder took out a firearm and shot B.C., who later died.

After Ponder shot B.C., members from both motorcycle gangs exchanged shots with Ponder, Kurtzeborn and others being hit.

Another man identified as P.C. was also shot by Ponder, according to the probable cause statement.

In an interview with authorities, Kurtzeborn says he did not discharge a firearm. Police said video evidence shows he used a firearm and shot at multiple people.