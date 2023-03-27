DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa-based chain Hy-Vee, Inc. is recalling a variety of a hamburger skillet meal due to an allergen not being listed on the product packaging.

According to a press release from the company, Hy-Vee was made aware March 24 that dairy is present in their Chili Macaroni skillet meal’s spice packet. Hy-Vee states the product packaging failed to list dairy as an allergen and initiated a voluntary recall.

Customers with dairy allergies or sensitivities should dispose of the product or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Affected products were distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores and Dollar Fresh Market stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The recalled product is labeled as Hy-Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal.

The only “Best By” date being recalled is “Best By Feb. 08 24 Y18” and can be found on top of the box. The recalled product UPC is 0075450085520, and the affected lot number is FEB0824 Y18.