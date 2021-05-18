Hy-Vee drops mask requirement for customers and some employees

WEST DES MOINES, IA. — Starting today, May 18, 2021, the grocery store company Hy-Vee is no longer requiring vaccinated customers and employees to wear masks, unless locally mandated.

In a press release from Hy-Vee, it says though masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated customers and employee’s face coverings are strongly recommended for customers not fully vaccinated.

Employees who are not fully vaccinated are required by the company to still wear a mask, according to Hy-Vee.

Though masking for customers and some employees are no longer required Hy-Vee still plans on implementing its sanitization procedure, plexiglass barriers and social distancing signs.

Hy-Vee joins Target, Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe’s and Publix to drop their mask requirement.

On Monday, May 17, the Springfield City Council voted to end all mask mandates for outside and for the city’s mask mandate to end on May 27, at 11:59 p.m.