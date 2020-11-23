Hy-Vee brings back reserved hours for high-risk shoppers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — All Hy-Vee locations are bringing back reserved hours for high-risk shoppers as cases of the coronavirus continue to soar across the Midwest.

The reserved in-store shopping will take place from 7-8 a.m. Monday through Friday, according to the company. The altered schedule starts today, Nov. 23.

The Iowa-based company announced the change on Twitter.

Hy-Vee last altered its hours in response to the pandemic in March. At the time, Missouri recorded between a 5% and a 12% positivity rate. The state currently stands at more than 20% positivity, according to the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard.

Other states around the Midwest have experienced similar case increases.

Starting tomorrow, we will be bringing back our reserved in-store shopping hour for customers who are at higher risk for illness. The reserved shopping hour will be offered from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Friday, at all Hy-Vee locations. pic.twitter.com/YRXqUrCT8V — Hy-Vee (@HyVee) November 22, 2020

