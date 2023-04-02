FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for President in the 2024 election.

Hutchinson voiced his intent to run during an April 2 interview with Jon Karl.

“I have made a decision,” Hutchinson said. “And my decision is I’m going to run for President of the United States.” He added that he intends to make a formal announcement in Bentonville later this month.

“I’ve traveled the country for six months. I hear people talk about the leadership of our country and I’m convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America, and not simply appeal to our worst instincts.”

Asa Hutchinson, April 2

The former governor previously said that a third campaign by former President Donald Trump would be the “worst scenario” for Republicans.