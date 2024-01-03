HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. — Neighbors and drivers may still see an orange glow this evening from the remnants of a hay barn fire on Highway 160.

According to the Highlandville Rural Fire Protection District (HRFPD), crews arrived to find the barn in flames with about 800 bales of hay inside.

Over 75,000 gallons of water were used in an attempt to put out the fire without success. HRFPD and the land owner decided to let the hay burn itself out, as no other structures were threatened.

Courtesy of the Highlandville Rural Fire Protection District

HRFPD and the landowners are continuing to monitor the situation.

Drivers may see signs in the area warning of smoke.

Several other departments responded with equipment and personnel, including Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, Ozark Fire Protection District, Nixa Fire Protection District, Western Taney County Fire Protection District, Sparta Fire Protection District, North Stone/Northeast Barry County Fire Protection District, Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District, Clever Fire Protection District, Billings Fire Protection District and Battlefield Fire Protection District.