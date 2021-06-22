Humansville Mayor says around 100 families evacuated after gasoline leak is discovered

HUMANSVILLE, Mo. — Around 100 families are being evacuated after Humansville street workers discovered a gasoline leak while trying to install a culvert, according to Humansville Mayor Carl Long.

The Mayor said a witness smelt the gas while the maintenance men were working to install the culvert.

An investigation then confirmed the gas leak and a 15 block evacuation was conducted.

Citizens who are being evacuated can go to the community building and Life Church Humansville is providing snacks and water.

This is a developing story.