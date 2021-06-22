Humansville Mayor says around 100 families evacuated after gasoline leak is discovered

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
natural gas leak_1507304504588.jpg
Rev Steve Heather KOLR

HUMANSVILLE, Mo. — Around 100 families are being evacuated after Humansville street workers discovered a gasoline leak while trying to install a culvert, according to Humansville Mayor Carl Long.

The Mayor said a witness smelt the gas while the maintenance men were working to install the culvert.

An investigation then confirmed the gas leak and a 15 block evacuation was conducted.

Citizens who are being evacuated can go to the community building and Life Church Humansville is providing snacks and water.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now