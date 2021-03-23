Humansville man facing murder charges after deputies find body in Polk County home

HUMANSVILLE, Mo. — A Humansville man is in custody with a $1 million bond after deputies found a dead body in a Polk County home, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaleb Stamper, 35, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary.

According to the PC statement, on March 20, 2021, at 2:09 p.m. an assault was reported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. When Cpl. Janes arrived he found a female victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, with stab wounds.

At the same time Cpl. Crawford saw Stamper leave the home as the call was being reported. The deputy then pulled over Stamper and took him into custody where he saw blood on his hands.

Stamper told Cpl. Crawford, while in custody, that he killed the female victim.

During the interview process court documents say, Stamper said he left Lebanon where he purchased a vehicle and stopped at a surplus store to buy a knife.

He said he then went to Buffalo, Missouri to kill an acquaintance of his but said she was not home and that “it was her lucky day.”

So, then he travelled to Humansville to kill the female victim.

Stamper said when he arrived at the victim’s residence the door was open so he went inside. He saw her outside the back door tending to some flowers and kicked her in the face.

He then attempted to stab her in the neck but missed because she put her hands up. Stamper said he then moved her hands and stabbed her in the neck.

Stamper also said when he was leaving the residence in Humansville he was heading to Springfield to kill another person.

When asked why he killed the female victim he said she was “a witch and an evil person,” according to court documents.

Stamper is scheduled for a case review on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.