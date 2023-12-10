SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This is the final week of the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri’s (HSSWMO) reduced-fee adoption event.

The “Empty the Shelters” event ends Dec. 17, but until then, the fee to adopt any cat six months of age and older is $10 and the fee for dogs six months of age and older is $25.

Reduced adoption fees are thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation, which is helping over 380 shelters across the country get pets adopted through this event.

To learn more about HSSWMO’s adoption process and to find an application, you can visit their website at swh.org/adoptions.