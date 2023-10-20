DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — More than 40 dogs have been rescued from a Douglas County puppy mill.

According to a release from the Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO), an anonymous tip led to the dogs’ removal by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and HSMO on Wednesday.

Courtesy of the Humane Society of Missouri.

HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued a total of 43 Shiba Inus, all severely thin and weak and suffering from various injuries and health conditions. An additional nine dogs were found dead by rescuers.

“The conditions at this property amount to one of the worst cases of animal neglect we’ve seen this year,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. “The caring citizen who tipped off the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department undoubtedly saved the lives of many of these innocent dogs and gave them a second chance at life.”

A disposition hearing to determine legal custody of the animals will be held at 9 a.m. on Nov. 9 at the Douglas County Court in Ava.