Human skeletal remains found by hunter in Branson, Missouri

BRANSON, Mo.– The Branson Police Department launches an investigation after a citizen discovered possible skeletal remains in a wooded area Saturday, April 10, near State Highway 248 and Gretna Road.

According to Branson police, the Taney County Coroner conducted a comprehensive search of the area that lasted into the evening hours of Sunday, April 11. The investigation confirmed that the remains are human and investigators are now trying to determine who and how the person may have died.

The Branson Police Department currently has one active missing person case, but it is not believed to be connected to the human remains.

According to a press release, police believe there is no ongoing threat to the community. The Branson Police Department and Taney County Coroner are continuing to work on this ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.