Human remains found near the Gasconade River

MARIES COUNTY, Mo – The Maries County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were discovered off the Gasconade River.

According to a Facebook post, Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman believes the remains are of a 50-year-old man. He also believes the remains have been exposed for less than a year.

“It is unknown if foul play was involved, but I will keep the public informed the best I can,” says Heitman.

The Osage County Sheriff’s water division assisted in the recovery of the remains.

