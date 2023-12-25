CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) believe they have found the remains of a Camdenton man who has been missing for nearly a decade.

According to a release from CCSO, detectives and cadaver dogs returned to the pond where Donald “Donnie” L. Erwin’s car was recovered. The dogs alerted to the presence of human remains in the pond.

On Dec. 24, divers from the Mid County Fire Protection District searched the area the cadaver dogs indicated and recovered human remains from the pond. In addition to the remains, law enforcement recovered an artificial hip similar to one Erwin had.

Courtesy of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office

CCSO said forensics will have to examine the remains to confirm they belong to Erwin.

According to CCSO, Erwin disappeared on Dec. 29, 2013 and was last seen driving a silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra. The vehicle was recovered from the same pond where the remains were found.