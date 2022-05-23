WEST PLAINS, Mo. — The Howell County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Unit responded to an area near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 1st Street in West Plains around 5:45 p.m. for a high-risk apprehension response.

Rain Collins was wanted on an active arrest warrant and has been known to be armed, resisting arrest, and flee from law enforcement. Authorities learned that there were multiple subjects inside the residence and Collins was possibly armed with a handgun.

Area residents were asked to leave their residences until the situation was resolved. Portions of 1st Street and Pennsylvania Avenue were closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Authorities made contact with two individuals inside the house with Collins and arrangements were made for the two people to exit the house through a window.

Police interviewed the two witnesses who said there was another person inside a house who was a juvenile female. Due to the presence of the juvenile female and the possibility of Collins being armed, the West Plains Police Department Crisis Negotiations Team was activated. A detective began to communicate over a PA system and Collins talked with the detective via cellphone with the assistance of Howell County 911 and the West Plains Police Department Dispatch.

After several minutes of negotiating, Collins informed authorities he was going to exit the residence through the front door. Collins exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

The juvenile female was located and was discovered to be a reported missing/runaway from Howell County. Arrangements were made to release the female into a juvenile officer’s custody.

Collins was transported to the Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center where he was booked on an outstanding arrest warrant for a parole violation.