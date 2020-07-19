How zero fans will affect the Price Cutter Charity Championship golf tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Price Cutter Charity Championship (PCCC) has raised more than $16 million for children’s charities around the Ozarks since 1990. In 2019, the golf tournament raised $952,000. What separates 2020’s upcoming event from years past? Fans won’t be allowed on July 23 through 26 at Highland Springs Country Club due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Without [the fans], it’s going to look totally, totally different this year,” said Jerald Andrews, the director of the PCCC. “Probably most significantly though relates to the financial impact that it will have on the tournament.”

One of Andrews’ concerns relates to PCCC’s sponsors. Without fans, he says some sponsors don’t have a reason to be involved. Some have even asked for refunds. There are currently 400 sponsors remaining, and commitments range from $100 to thousands of dollars.

“We’re asking sponsors to continue to fulfill their commitments if at all possible,” Andrews said. “Without the sponsors for [the tournament], we can’t give away the money to the charities.”

Andrews says charities the tournament works with will feel the ‘no fans’ impact the most this year. Usually, those 46 nonprofits make money through parking cars, concessions, sweepstakes tickets and raffles. Music Therapy of the Ozarks, a nonprofit that provides funding for music therapy scholarships and raises community awareness, has been a PCCC partner for about four years.

“I would say we probably raise about 60% of our funds through the Price Cutter Charity Championship,” Julie Cassity, founder and president of the nonprofit said. “[The amount of money we raise] has grown every year.”

Cassity says last year her charity made around $20,000 through the event. Half of that was from selling raffle tickets. Development Director of Music Therapy of the Ozarks Deborah Hartwig says they raise the most funds through selling sweepstakes tickets face-to-face.

“We are out there talking to the spectators for all four days of the tournament,” Hartwig said. “Those sweepstakes tickets, 100% of those funds go directly to our organizations and we have no employees so 90-95% of those funds go to our clientele.”

Another group that benefits from PCCC is Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks, a youth mentoring organization. CEO Ashley French says the tournament helps raise anywhere from $17,000 to upwards of $25,000 per year.

“We were one of the original partners with them many years ago,” French said. “It’s a huge part of our budget, of our operation. Every year we really expect those funds to come in and utilize those funds for our mentoring program.”

Andrews says there still are ways to raise funds for various charities this year. PCCC has a large “TLC Properties Charity Sweepstakes” program, which can possibly result in winning a $25 prize, $10,000 in cash or a 2020 Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Entering the sweepstakes costs $25.

“If a charity sells one of those tickets, they make the $25,” Andrews said. “There’s still about 3,000 of those tickets available through the charities at this time to be sold.”

Also, the tournament is raffling off a seven-night stay at a Mexico resort. Tickets cost $100. Next Tuesday, July 21, PCCC is having its annual “Golf Ball and Charity Auction.” It’s happening at the DoubleTree hotel, but Andrews says people don’t necessarily have to be in attendance to participate. The silent auction will be done online.

“Charities have been the driving force of this event for the past three decades,” Andrews said. “It needs to continue to be in spite of some of the hardships that we’re going to have this year.”