This Saturday, Colorado vs. TCU and Rice vs. Texas college football games will be exclusively on KRBK FOX 49, but since KRBK FOX 49 was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. KRBK FOX 49 has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

KRBK FOX 49 is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, KRBK FOX 49 broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy and Walmart

KRBK FOX 49’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned Nexstar’s offer of an extension.

DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 1-800-531-5000 and complain.