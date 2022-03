SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Snow is once again on its way to the Ozarks.

Snow will begin to fall in Springfield beginning Friday morning and continue to impact roads throughout the day.

About 4-6 inches of snow is expected to accumulate in the Clinton and Nevada area.

Springfield, as well as Joplin, Branson, and Mt. Grove, can expect around 3 inches.

The Fayetteville and Harrison area can expect about 4 inches of snow to fall.