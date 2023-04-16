This Springfield home, located on the Highland Springs Golf Course, is listed for $3.25 million. Courtesy BR Photography, LLC

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Inside Springfield’s only private, gated residential golf community is a home and guest house that could only be described as luxurious – and is on the market for $3.25 million.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom property is at 3817 East Eaglescliffe Drive, and it sits on nearly two acres overlooking one of the fairways at Highland Springs Golf Course. Adam Graddy of Keller Williams Real Estate is selling the home.

Built in 2009, this custom home includes a smaller, 837 square foot, one-bedroom, one-bath guest house, with the main house coming in at over 7,000 square feet.

Through the wrought iron gates and into the front door, the home has vaulted ceilings, porcelain tile floors in the main living area, Venetian plaster walls and herringbone wood floors in the master suite.

The living room has a large wood-burning fireplace and access to a covered patio outside, while the kitchen features granite countertops and a center island large enough to seat four.

The property also features a floating tub in the master bathroom, a home gym and an office in addition to a finished walkout basement.

Outside, the home also has abundant outdoor living space, with furniture tucked into nooks and crannies in the gardens. There’s also a waterfall tucked into the landscaping and a large swimming pool.