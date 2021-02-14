How is Springfield Public Schools handling the snowy weather?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public Schools monitors weather daily and works with the National Weather Service to determine if it is safe for students to be in school.

“Transportation, support team members, other school police officers who get out and travel the roads in times of inclement weather,” said Stephen Hall, Chief Communications officer for Springfield Public Schools.

Monday, Feb 15 is already a district-wide holiday.

“And then we know that Wednesday is a virtual learning day for our entire district, so all students will be learning from home on Wednesdays,” said Hall. “That’s also one of the days we may have some bad weather, so the good news in that scenario is that students will already be at-home learning. What we’re hearing from our parents is an understanding that they want the district to do what’s safest for our students, for our staff.”

Hall said if there are any changes in the schedule the school will contact the parents directly.

“We send out automated phone calls, text messages, e-mails, we alert through our MySPS app,” said Hall. “We are also very active on social media, so anytime we have a district-wide announcement to make, we send that message out through all of those channels.”

If school is canceled on Tuesday, there will not be any in-person or online classes. To see if your school will be closed click here for a full list of school closings.