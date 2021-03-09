How is life different since the pandemic began?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– It has been nearly a year since the COVID-19 pandemic started in Greene County and the virus has changed the lives of people all over the world.



Many things have changed because of COVID-19 and some changes are for the better. For example, flu numbers, in Greene County alone, are drastically lower compared to last season. Last season there were over 4,000 cases of the flu in the county. This season, there are only 52.



“There was some relief with that, for sure,” said Brent Hubbard, Mercy Hospitals President and COO. “If we would’ve had flu on top of COVID, it would’ve been incredibly- it was difficult the last few months, but it would’ve been really, really difficult to meet the community’s needs if we were to have a flu season on top of COVID.”



A decrease in flu case numbers wasn’t the only change. There was a record voter turnout in Greene County during the 2020 November General Election and carbon dioxide emissions decreased across the globe.



Additionally, a COVID-19 vaccine was developed and approved for emergency use in less than a year from when the first case in Greene County was recorded.

Springfield residents say there are also positive things that came out of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as connecting with more people.



“All of the rules that we have to follow, it’s allowing me to meet a lot of people I would not have met if I wouldn’t have to follow some of those rules,” said Tyler Hunter, a Missouri State University student.



“We do lots of Zoom, which I would have never heard of zoom if it hadn’t been for the pandemic,” said Tracy Snodgrass, a resident in Springfield. “Actually, we talk to him [her son] more, now that COVID was a thing. I’ve learned how to do Facetime and Zooming with other relatives too. I’ve seen other people, on Facebook and things, that have really enjoyed the time just with their families.”



The pandemic also inspired more people to go outside, to get active, and even start new hobbies.

“It has forced me to go out and exercise,” said Emerald Hoefer, MSU student.



“People are learning new skills, like, baking,” said MSU student Stephanie Bouvier. “Just finding new activities that they might enjoy.”



“More people, I guess since you’re kind of stuck at home, out either walking, riding bikes, walking their dogs,” said Snodgrass. “It’s been fun just to get outdoors and just to connect friends from a distance.”